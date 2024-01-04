Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 366 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,141. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

