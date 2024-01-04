Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $196.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.74 and its 200 day moving average is $181.45. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

