Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 14,485 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

