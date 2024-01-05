1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,858 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 1st Source by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in 1st Source by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 758,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,275,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in 1st Source by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 671,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 24,823 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in 1st Source by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 57,730 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

1st Source Stock Performance

SRCE stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. 11,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,633. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.56%.

About 1st Source

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.