27,900 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL) Purchased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

GJUL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. 12,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,247. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $32.21.

