806 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $237.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.08. The stock has a market cap of $756.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.