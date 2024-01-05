Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Trading Up 3.2%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.79 and last traded at $80.79. Approximately 28,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 425,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -372.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,000 shares of company stock worth $10,960,165 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,831,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,917,000 after buying an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,991,000 after buying an additional 152,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,072,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,168,000 after buying an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.