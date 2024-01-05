Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $338.19. 218,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,347. The stock has a market cap of $212.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.98. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.