agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.59

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 2956776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGL has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

agilon health Stock Down 35.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 31.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 228.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

