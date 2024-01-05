Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 16,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

