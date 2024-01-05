Alight’s (ALIT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. 2,316,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,843. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Alight had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

