Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAU. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

