AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 3,540 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 333,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,264,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in CVS Health by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 60,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.01. 2,292,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,846,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

