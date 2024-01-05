AM Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 0.9% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. 2,048,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885,898. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.