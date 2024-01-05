AM Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. First Horizon makes up about 0.5% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,090. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

