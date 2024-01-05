AM Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Shares of GEHC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 303,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.73 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

