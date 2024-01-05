AM Investment Strategies LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 94,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 254,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.96. 2,667,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,261,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Read Our Latest Report on ET

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.