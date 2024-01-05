AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 307 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.7% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $288.62. The company had a trading volume of 798,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.37. The firm has a market cap of $209.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

