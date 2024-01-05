American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

AMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.36.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.8 %

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

NYSE AMH opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

