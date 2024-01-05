American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.