Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Up 2.4%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.92 and last traded at $64.99. 97,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 399,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMPH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,330 shares of company stock worth $1,030,420. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.