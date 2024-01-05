ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.37% of ANSYS worth $354,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $344.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.48.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

