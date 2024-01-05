Apexium Financial LP Purchases 116 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. UBS Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

