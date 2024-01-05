Apexium Financial LP Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 689 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $10,878,343. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $648.35 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $449.62 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $287.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $610.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

