apricus wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

apricus wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.9% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE MRK opened at $117.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.83 and its 200 day moving average is $106.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

