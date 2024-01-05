Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 25,485 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,485 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $273.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.24 and a 200 day moving average of $263.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.