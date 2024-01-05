Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 274,763 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 274,763 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

