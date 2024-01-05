ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares during the quarter. ASGN comprises approximately 2.1% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 1.01% of ASGN worth $40,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 19.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Stock Performance

NYSE ASGN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ASGN Incorporated has a one year low of $63.27 and a one year high of $97.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ASGN in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $91,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,508.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $726,273.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 113,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $91,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,508.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,947 shares of company stock worth $3,768,713 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASGN Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

