AtonRa Partners Reduces Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

AtonRa Partners decreased its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners' holdings in SentinelOne were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 57.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 85.4% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $688,077.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at $12,720,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $688,077.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 55,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,348,630.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,409,554.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,952 shares of company stock worth $9,553,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE S opened at $23.50 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. SentinelOne's revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

