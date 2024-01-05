AtonRa Partners Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AtonRa Partners reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after purchasing an additional 767,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after purchasing an additional 569,427 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $207.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.23. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

