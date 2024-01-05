Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Shares Down 3.4%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.44. 321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Atos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
Atos Stock Performance
About Atos
Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.
