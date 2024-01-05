Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 802,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Avantor by 41.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,175,000 after buying an additional 6,736,666 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Avantor by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 11,265,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,397,000 after buying an additional 6,123,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,879,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,091. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

