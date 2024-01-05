Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.38. 88,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,010,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,864,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,387,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 781,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,758,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,864,000 after purchasing an additional 125,321 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

