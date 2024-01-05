Bailard Inc. Sells 1,055 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

