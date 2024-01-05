Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $686,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ES opened at $62.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $86.84.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.