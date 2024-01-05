Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.26 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

