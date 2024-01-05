Bank of America Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $61.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BALL. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

