Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,651,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $373,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

