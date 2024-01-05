Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,719,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of Carrier Global worth $370,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Carrier Global by 36.4% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $212,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,887,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,207,000 after buying an additional 224,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.