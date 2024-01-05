Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 19,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 15,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Barsele Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Barsele Minerals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

