Bath & Body Works Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 7,561 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 4,718 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 977,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,118. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

