Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Specifically, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 650.60% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

