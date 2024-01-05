Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Biogen by 18.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 20.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Biogen by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $260.28 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

