Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Down 9%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.30. 244,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,559,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $836.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

