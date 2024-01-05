BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Position Reduced by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.17% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.6 %

BJ stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 381,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock worth $5,689,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

