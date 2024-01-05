BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $396.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.53.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

