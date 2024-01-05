BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 63,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.6% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.45.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $270.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $320.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.84 and its 200-day moving average is $284.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

