BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 323 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $219.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.84 and its 200 day moving average is $209.44. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.48 and a 1 year high of $224.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

