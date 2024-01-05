Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 2,828.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.10.

BP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $35.78 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.33%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

