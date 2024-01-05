Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.7% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 33.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,052.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $994.42 and a 200 day moving average of $909.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.99 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $492.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.